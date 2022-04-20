Jacksonville school adds gender-neutral 'Prom Sovereign' title to prom court

Eligible high school seniors can run for the ‘Prom Sovereign’ title regardless of their gender identity.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new gender-neutral title will be up for grabs at Atlantic Coast High School .

In addition to Prom King and Queen, students can also win 'Prom Sovereign’.

The move to add a gender-neutral title to prom court is a step in ensuring ALL voices are heard.

“When you’re part of that group that’s been routinely left out because the two gender-conforming titles have never belonged to, it’s a big deal. It makes you feel seen, and it makes you feel valid, especially to the rest of your classmates," Cindy Hill-Nobles, the president of PFLAG of Jacksonville, said.

Eligible high school seniors can run for the ‘Prom Sovereign’ title regardless of their gender identity.

The move makes Atlantic Coast High School the first in the state to include a gender-neutral homecoming or prom court title, according to our news partners Florida Times-Union.

In a statement, the Duval County Public School district said,

"We compliment the students of Atlantic Coast for creating a culture and atmosphere where all of their peers are made to feel welcome and included. School activities should always be settings in which every student feels a sense of belonging. As educators, it is rewarding to see high school students demonstrate such care and respect for each other."

Cindy Hill-Nobles, president of P-FLAG, a local organization with the mission of supporting, educating and advocating for the local LGBTQ+ community, calls the move long overdue and possibly the beginning of more inclusive representation for all students.