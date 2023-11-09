Stories of Service: Jacksonville sailors serve in Navy

We profile some sailors from Jacksonville who are serving our country in the Navy in the Pacific Ocean.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is a city with a proud military history and there are thousands of people from Jacksonville who carry that proud tradition forward. In this week's Stories of Service we're shining a spotlight on some of those brave men and women.

Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd class Shayy Mitchell conducts flight operations on the USS Gerald Ford, which is the world's largest and most advanced air craft carrier. Mitchell is from Jacksonville and serves as a deck edge operator.

Navy Aviation Ordinanceman Airman Dallana Ramirez disassembles a bomb rack during an inspection aboard the air craft carrier USS Nimitz. Ramirez is from Jacksonville and the Nimitz is patrolling the Pacific Ocean as part of the 7th Fleet.

Senior Chief Aerographer's Mate Quinton Perry trains other sailors on meteorology aboard the USS Ronald Reagan. Perry is also from Jacksonville and the Ronald Reagan is an air craft carrier, which is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5 in the Philippine Sea.

We're proud to share the Stories of Service of the brave men and women who protect our freedoms and wear the uniform of our armed forces.