Jacksonville residents react to new $24M Riverfront Plaza project

The design includes a view of the river, green space, opportunity for retail space, and a 151-foot sculpture. The total of this project is about $24 million.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Some Jacksonville residents can’t wait to see change on the former Jacksonville Landing.

“It’s a great thing because not only does it bring back the spirit of the name but it also give us a new hope for what we can do downtown," said Alvin Hodge, Jacksonville residents.

“It’ll give it more attention. It’ll bring more attention to jacksonville hopefully to get people travelling here I think it would be a great sport for people to take photos at," said Erica Davis, Jacksonville resident.

While others aren’t too happy about the new downtown park project.

“This area is such a beautiful area for a diverse culture not restaurants, shops, or hotels because we’re going to have that down by the stadium," said a resident.

"You got to realize with the Omni and the Hyatt, they get a lot of people coming out of town so they’re looking for something to do. So I think that something for them and moving toward the future is bringing something downtown," said Michael Cobb.

“You know downtown is kind of dead and we want to catch up to the other cities like Orlando and all the other spots like Tampa and Miami," said Ricky Boyce.

Davis is a real estate agent in Jacksonville, and she says downtown has so much to offer.

“You know people are afraid of change but I think this will be a great project and give us a lot of attention and bring a lot of people here," said Davis.