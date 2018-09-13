JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A blood drive Thursday aimed to ensure that all blood needs are met during and after Hurricane Florence.

The blood drive was located at Memorial Hospital and hosted in collaboration with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.

Longtime Memorial Hospital employee Sally Dougherty was among those donating.

“Because of all the injuries and people having to come in to have surgery…there’s a need,” she said.

During hurricanes, blood banks are often forced to close which can impact the blood supply.

“I wanted to help somebody else out,” Mark McLaren said of why he chose to donate blood Thursday. “I’ve had some difficult times lately and…there’s a lot of people that have a lot worse times [ahead] so I wanted to help.”

If you want to give blood but missed Thursday's blood drive, you can do so at LifeSouth’s donor centers in Baptist Hospital downtown and at 7840 Baymeadows Way.

There are also several upcoming blood drives:

9/14: Walmart, Philips Hwy, 11 a.m. – 5:30 pm

9/15: Walmart, Macclenny, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

9/16: Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

9/18: Brenau University, Southpoint Drive, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

