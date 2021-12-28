People urge return of curbside recycling as dumpsters overflow

There are 14 locations in Jacksonville where one can drop off their recyclables.

The site located at the Castaway Island Park was described as a dump. The dumpsters were overflowing with items, but that did not stop people from cramming more into the bin.

There was so much to throw away, plastic bags and cardboard boxes were piling up. Something David Brooks saw over the weekend.

Brooks says he's been recycling for decades and he's at his limit. He wants city officials to come up with a different plan to address recycling. The Jacksonville resident said he reached out to the city's waste management on Friday, concerning the overflow.

Crews did not show up to empty the dumpsters until Tuesday afternoon.

"The city hasn't come back and said 'here's our solution'," Brooks said. "They just kind of left where it's at."

While crews were emptying the bins, cars were in line, waiting to toss their recycling. Debbie Harbour was one of the first ones to dump boxes in an emptied dumpster. She said she's upset with this method of recycling.

"I know a lot of people aren't coming down here and they're just throwing it in the trash," Harbour added.

First Coast News reached out to the city for an update. Councilman Matt Carlucci said the city is past due in addressing this issue. In a statement, Carlucci wrote:

"I’ve received lots of calls and emails about reinstating recycling and overflowing collection sites. In fact, people are wondering when curbside collections—of all types—will get back on schedule. They’re not alone in asking these questions. I plan to meet with the Administration and Public Works to find solutions because citizens have a right to know when and how their fee-based services will be delivered. Sure, the pandemic had effects on staffing and safety protocol, but the time for excuses is over. I support restarting curbside service in the new year, even if we start slowly with monthly or bi-monthly collections. As someone who was on Council back when Jacksonville implemented recycling and helped develop the program, I believe this is a very important issue. Our city doesn’t want to move backward, and I am committed to finding a better way forward."