79-year-old man saved in daring rescue by Jacksonville rescue team

Mayor Lenny Curry said the man was pulled from the debris of his collapsed two-story home thanks to the rescue crew.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 79-year-old man was saved from the collapsed remains of his two-story home by a Jacksonville rescue team in Southwest Florida following the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

According to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department only spent a short time on the ground before jumping into action.

He said the crew found the man trapped under the debris of his home and was ultimately pulled from the building before being taken to medical personnel.

"I’m extremely grateful to the men and women of @thejfrd (Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department) every day, but want to share my immense gratitude to this team for working tirelessly in the toughest conditions imaginable," Mayor Curry tweeted Friday night.

Few details surrounding the daring rescue operation are available. Captain Eric Prosswimmer, department spokesperson, said he was aware of the mayor's thread, but he didn't have any additional information to share at this time.

However, the fire department did respond to the mayor's thread on Twitter thanking him and other city leaders for their support.

"If it wasn’t for the support of you Mayor Curry and the support of the city council, we wouldn’t be able to put the training to work and be able to make a difference in other communities that we do daily to the city we love to serve!" the fire department said in a Tweet.

It’s what they train for, and the outcome they pray for. Yesterday, members of JFRD’s Emergency Road Access Task Force, which is part of @THEJFRD Urban Search and Rescue Team (FL-TF-5) made an incredible rescue. pic.twitter.com/lrvXcJ5xZJ — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) September 30, 2022

READ ALSO: