According to JFRD, crews are responding to Baytree On Baymeadows Apartments, located at 9675 Old Baymeadows Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is responding to a drowning in Baymeadows.

According to JFRD, crews are responding to Baytree On Baymeadows Apartments, located at 9675 Old Baymeadows Rd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is also on the scene of the drowning. Police are set to give an update with a media briefing at 10:05 a.m.

You can watch the update live here.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene.