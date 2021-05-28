Jacksonville rescue crews, police search for missing boaters in St. Johns River

JFRD tweeted that crews are responding to a marine incident in the 1200 block of Journeys End Lane after a boat was found anchored with no one on board.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rescue crews are searching for missing boaters in the St. Johns River after the boat was found anchored with no one on board Friday night.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department tweeted that crews are responding to a marine incident in the 1200 block of Journeys End Lane. That's near Mandarin Point.

"There is a boat anchored in the water with no souls on board," the tweet says.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also assisting in the search, JFRD said.

