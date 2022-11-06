LeTrell J. Realty gave away five scholarships to students -- each worth $500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LeTrell J. Realty gave away five scholarships for high school graduates across Jacksonville.

Each scholarship totaled $500. Recipients attended Andrew Jackson High, Paxon School for Advanced Studies, First Coast High and Jean Ribault High.

LeTrell Clark says her goal was to help students with their finances as they are off to college.

Clark says she was a first generation college student and she understands the financial burden for some students

"I'm sure you can tell I'm just so excited to be able to stand before you and share this," said LeTrell.

"This was something near and dear to my heart you know from years ago," she said.