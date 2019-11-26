JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace showed his sensitive side while discussing his topics such as his mother and dealing with betrayal in an interview with the website "Genius," where he explained the lyrics to his latest viral hit "Freestyle."

In the interview posted Friday, Yungeen Ace, whose real name is Keyanta Bullard, said the song "Freestyle" is about feeling betrayed after someone he trusted stole something from him. The song has over 6 million views on YouTube.

"The day I created 'Freestyle,' I was really hurt," he said in the interview, which has been viewed on YouTube more than 133,000 times. "...somebody stole something from me. Me with my big heart, it made it worse."

Ace got especially vulnerable when he spoke about his mother, who is mentioned in the song's lyrics:

"I'm sipping your tea, Momma told me it's poison,

I know you was creeping, them signs, I ignored it."

Ace said he considers his mother one of his best friends.

"My momma was crying, really," he said, recalling the day he confided in her about the theft. "She don't like seeing me hurt, because I've been through a lot. If I look at her with a teardrop in my eye and tell her what someone did wrong to me ... she'll get all sad and stuff. That's why I don't really like talking because if she cries, she's going to make me cry even more."

Back in June 2018, Ace was the lone survivor of a shooting that killed his brother Tre'von Bullard, 18, and friends Royale D'Von Smith Jr., 18, and Jercoby Da'Shad Groover, 19. Police said a car pulled up and began firing at the vehicle the four men were sitting in. In March 2019, Ace and his group were ambushed at Waycross hotel. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Alexander Brookins was killed in the shooting.

Yungeen Ace is among artists like Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy, Jaden Smith, Lil Nas X and Chance the Rapper who have each appeared on Genius to delve into the inspirations behind their biggest hits. You can watch the full interview and listen to "Freestyle" below.

WARNING: Both videos contain strong language that could be offensive to some viewers.