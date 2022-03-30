Jacksonville rapper offers to pay funeral costs for teen who fell from Orlando ride

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)
A Jacksonville rapper has offered to pay for the funeral costs of the teen who died after falling from a thrill ride in Orlando.
YK Osiris posted a request on his Instagram story, asking his followers to help him connect with middle schooler Tyre Sampson's family.
A member of YK Osiris' team confirmed to First Coast News the rapper is in contact with the family to help.
Sampson, 14, died on Thursday night after falling off the moving 'FreeFall' ride. The Orlando ride is taller than the Statue of Liberty and located not far from Disney World.