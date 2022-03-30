Jacksonville rapper offers to pay funeral costs for teen who fell from Orlando ride

A member of YK Osiris' team confirmed to First Coast News the rapper is in contact with the family to help.

A Jacksonville rapper has offered to pay for the funeral costs of the teen who died after falling from a thrill ride in Orlando.

YK Osiris posted a request on his Instagram story, asking his followers to help him connect with middle schooler Tyre Sampson's family.

