Watch: Jacksonville rapper Ksoo reacts to being accused of Bibby's murder in interrogation room

Ksoo was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the January 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick, or 'Lil Buck'.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained video of Jacksonville rapper Hakeem Robinson, also known as 'Ksoo', in an interrogation room with Jacksonville police.

Ksoo was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the January 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick, or 'Lil Buck'. While he was in jail, Ksoo was also charged in the February 2019 shooting death of Adrian Gainer, or 'Bibby'. The video captures Ksoo's reaction when officers ask him about Bibby's death.

Around the eight minute mark in the video, two officers can be seen reading Ksoo his rights. They go through questions about his education, literacy and mental state, as well.

Around eleven minutes into the video, one of the officers informs Ksoo that he is there as part of a murder investigation. He then shows Ksoo a photo and asks if he knows who Bibby is. Ksoo quickly requests his lawyer.

The officers then exit the interrogation room to finish paperwork, leaving Ksoo by himself for a long period of time.

The rapper can be seen putting his head down on the desk, looking upset. For the duration of the footage, Ksoo continues to rant to himself and the camera.

He can be heard saying he is "aggravated" and "there's no way in the world".