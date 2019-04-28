A local rapper accused of trying to kill a New York police officer is due to appear in court next week, according to Duval County Clerk of Courts.

After the shooting of the NYPD officer in 1999, the state of New York issued an arrest warrant for Lester Pearson, 43, for attempted murder.

Pearson reportedly avoided arrest multiple times in Duval County by giving officers a fake identity.

With police unable to locate him, Pearson eventually moved to Northwest Jacksonville where a source told First Coast News he used his cousin's identity "Michael Davis" to avoid arrest.

Earlier arrests indicate he was in Jacksonville long before New York and was already known to law enforcement.

