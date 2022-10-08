Jacksonville ranked one of the worst Florida cities for dogs, according to survey

According to a survey of dog-friendly cities in Florida, Jacksonville barks at the bottom while Clearwater ranks the best.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is Jacksonville dog-friendly or dog-unfriendly? And, what even makes a city dog-friendly?

According to a survey by Excel Pest Services, Jacksonville and Spring Hill rank as the worst cities for families with dogs.

Out of the 20 towns and cities analyzed, Clearwater comes in shampoo'd and free of fleas as the top place for dog friendliness. Fort Lauderdale and Orlando round out the top three dog-towns.

The survey conducted by Excel Pest Services based their comparisons on the number of parks, dog friendly restaurants, vets, pet stores, pet sitters and walkers and the number of daycare facilities

Jacksonville reportedly fell short when it came to the available number of pet sitters and dog walkers.

Additionally, the number of grooming based businesses in Jacksonville were lacking in numbers compared to other Florida cities, the survey says.

To accompany the data, Excel Pest Services used an interactive tool in gathering their data.

According to data released by Pawlicy over half of all Florida households own a pet, 56-percent to be precise.