Jacksonville captures national attention for below average housing prices, burgeoning art scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is capturing the attention of the nation as a city with major growth potential.

U.S. News & World Report recently analyzed 150 metro areas in the United States to find the best places to live based on quality of life, job market and value of living.

The results? Jacksonville was ranked #4 in terms of 'Best Place to Live in Florida'. Naples took the #1 spot, followed by Sarasota and Melbourne.

Jacksonville was also ranked #22 in 'Best Places to Live' across the country. The #1 city was Boulder, Colorado and the #25 spot was Omaha, Nebraska.

U.S. News & World Report says the rankings have a lot to do with the cost of housing in Jacksonville, which is lower than the national median sale price.

But that's not all the city has to offer. The outlet also credits a revitalization of the local arts and entertainment scene.

"Restaurants, shops and entertainment options fill all of Greater Jacksonville's neighborhoods," says U.S. News & World Report. "There are nature trails to hike and marshes to kayak. There is history to see, and there is business to develop. In fact, the region witnessed an ignition of its art and music scene, stimulating business development that has led to demand for a higher standard of living."

Jacksonville, Florida is ranked:

#22 in Best Places to Live

#13 in Best Places to Retire