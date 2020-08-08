Jacksonville public defender, major authority on juvenile justice dies after serious fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man who spent more than three decades in a Jacksonville public defenders office and became a major authority on juvenile justice has died, according to colleagues.
Rob Mason was taken to a hospital Friday after a fall in his home left him seriously injured. Mason died Saturday, according to former Public Defender Bill White.
"Literally dozens of young lawyers benefitted from his knowledge and shared experience," White said.
Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Webb released the following statement:
"It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to let you know that Rob Mason passed away this afternoon. Rob was the juvenile director for the Fourth Judicial Circuit PD's office and a juvenile justice advocate extraordinaire for the State and in the nation. Rob and I worked on many JLWOP cases over the years. He was my mentor, my inspiration and, most of all, my friend. Please keep Rob and his family in your thoughts and prayers. He has a 3-month-old grandson, Joshua. I will let you know of any arrangements once they are finalized."