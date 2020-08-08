Jacksonville public defender, major authority on juvenile justice dies after serious fall

"It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to let you know that Rob Mason passed away this afternoon. Rob was the juvenile director for the Fourth Judicial Circuit PD's office and a juvenile justice advocate extraordinaire for the State and in the nation. Rob and I worked on many JLWOP cases over the years. He was my mentor, my inspiration and, most of all, my friend. Please keep Rob and his family in your thoughts and prayers. He has a 3-month-old grandson, Joshua. I will let you know of any arrangements once they are finalized."