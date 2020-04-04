JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You can call it a sign of the times.

"We are trying to help the small, local businesses," said Raymond De Padua, co-founder of Prints R Us, a printing company in Jacksonville.

Like many small business owners, he's seeing a slow-down, about 75% drop in calls.

So, for the time being, he's putting his energy into helping other small businesses by printing "We Are Open" signs for free!

"I'm sure you've seen some of the signs around town. Some of them aren't so visible so that's why we are doing it," he said.

The signs are made from leftover material from other projects. What would normally go to waste is being re-used and given to businesses, including restaurants to advertise pickup and carry-out options.

Courtesy: Raymond De Padua

"We are backed up a little bit right now as far as being able to produce enough signs for as many people that have reached out," he told First Coast News.

De Padua and his team have printed about 20 signs so far and they plan to keep printing them while there is a need.

If you would like to order a sign, you can call (904) 299-9709 or email hello@printsrus.com.