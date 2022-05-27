List: Many Jacksonville pools, splash pads opening Memorial Day Weekend

Community pools will open in time for Memorial Day in Jacksonville. Many splash pads across Jacksonville will also open Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With temperatures soaring, The City of Jacksonville has announced the opening of over a dozen community pools.

The pools will open in time for Memorial Day, with gates opening for the season on Saturday, May 28. Many splash pads across Jacksonville will also open Saturday.

Below you'll find a list of where you can cool off and relax this summer.

Pools

Pools open starting Saturday, May 28:

Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Rd.

Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Rd.

Woodland Acres/ Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave.

Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd.

Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Ave.

Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln.

Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Rd.

Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St.

Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Rd.

Robert Kennedy Park – 1139 Ionia St.

Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W.

Grand/ Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St.

Raines High School – 3663 Raines Ave.

Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd.

Westside High School – 5530 Firestone Rd.

Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N.

Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave.

Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave.

Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Rd.

Six community pools will open on July 2. These pools include:

San Souci/Adolph Wurn Park – 2115 Dean Rd.

Golfair/Clanzel T Brown Park – 4415 Moncrief Rd.

Emmett Reed Park – 1093 W. 6th St.

Mallison Park – 3133 Lenox Ave.

Eugene Butler/ YMWLA – 900 Acorn St.

Riverside High School – 1200 S. McDuff Ave.

Splash Pads

Splash pads and spray areas open starting Saturday, May 28:

Abess Park Spray Area - 12743 Abess Blvd.

Hanna Park Splash Pad - 500 Wonderwood Drive

Losco Park Splash Pad - 10931 Hood Road

Murray Hill Park Splash Pad - 4208 Kingsbury Street

Wiley Road Playground Splash Pad - 6750 Wiley Road

Jacksonville pools will open in phases this year. The first set of pools will open prior to Memorial Day weekend., those are listed above.

The second set of pools listed below will open prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Outdoor pools are open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays