LIST: Half of Jacksonville's city pools are closed as summer heat ramps up

A city spokesperson said Woodland Acres pool should be back open by this weekend: "During the first week of pool season, we experienced inconsistent chlorine levels at Woodland Acres Pool. Inconsistent chemical levels even for a short amount of time has caused algae to develop throughout parts of the pool floor. We are also currently taking steps to remove any algae that has developed within the pool. While our pool service mechanics have worked continuously to troubleshoot the cause of this issue we have also been working to replace, repair, and recalibrate parts and settings within our pool chemical controllers to correct this issue as soon as possible. The pool will be closed for the next few days while this issue is resolved. The goal is to have Woodland Acres Pool back open by this weekend to the public."