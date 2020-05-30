WATCH LIVE: Jacksonville police warning public to stay away from downtown amid protests

The protest from local activists is just one of many protests happening across the country in the wake of the death George Floyd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is warning the public to stay away from the downtown area as a protest continues against police brutality.

The protest from local activists is just one of many protests happening across the country in the wake of the death George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry praised those peacefully protesting but admonished those who he says are causing damage or attacking protesters.

Floyd's death, as well as the death Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. and the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky have sparked concern over racial injustice in the U.S.

