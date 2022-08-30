Jacksonville police looking for 2 people in connection to car theft

During this crime of opportunity, JSO says the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the area along with another person.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a stolen vehicle and two individuals that may have information about it.

On Aug. 17, 2022, JSO patrol officers responded to the 13000 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a reported auto theft.

Police say a victim entered an area business and left his vehicle unlocked with the keys in the ignition. During this crime of opportunity, JSO says the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the area along with another person.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2007 Blue Toyota Matrix.

Anyone having any information regarding the stolen vehicle or the identity of these individuals is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.