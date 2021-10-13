Jacksonville police searching for 20-year-old woman missing from Northside

Hanna Watkins was reportedly last seen in the area of 2700 Clyde Drive, near Soutel Drive and Ribault Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen on the Northside.

Officers were called to the area of Edgewood Avenue West and Lem Turner Road Tuesday for a report of a missing person identified as Hanna Watkins. She was reportedly last seen by a known acquaintance in the area of 2700 Clyde Drive, near Soutel Drive and Ribault Avenue, just after 8 p.m., according to a news release from JSO.

Watkins is believed to be traveling in a black Lexus ES330, like the one pictured below. The license plate has a Florida tag, number Y958CQ. Because of the circumstances involved in her disappearance, police are working to find her in order to make sure she is safe, the release says.

Watkins is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue shorts and unknown color shoes.