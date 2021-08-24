Jacksonville police searching for missing Westside woman with early signs of dementia

Police say 76-year-old Maria Agustina Martinez Masso left her home in the 600 block of Landor Lane Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. and has not returned.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing endangered Westside woman.

Police say 76-year-old Maria Agustina Martinez Masso left her home in the 600 block of Radnor Lane Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. and has not returned. Masso is showing early signs of dementia, and JSO is actively searching for her to make sure that she is safe, according to a news release.

Masso is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a floral pink nightgown, JSO said in the news release.