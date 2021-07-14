Jacksonville police searching for missing, endangered man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing, endangered adult on the Mid-Westside.
JSO says officers are in the midst of an active search for 68-year-old Kennith Henry Drayton. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Grothe Street just before midnight Tuesday. Drayton was reported to have left his home just before 8 a.m., police say.
Drayton was walking in an unknown direction, JSO says. He has early signs of memory loss and walks with a cane, police say, and they are working to find him in order to make sure that he is safe.
Drayton is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair worn in small twists. He has a white beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, dark blue sweat pants with an orange and yellow stripe down the side and black shoes.
Anyone who sees Drayton or who has information about his location is asked to call JSO immediately at 904-630-0500.