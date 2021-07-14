Jacksonville police searching for missing, endangered man

Kennith Drayton, 68, has early signs of memory loss and walks with a cane, police say. They are working to find him in order to make sure that he is safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing, endangered adult on the Mid-Westside.

JSO says officers are in the midst of an active search for 68-year-old Kennith Henry Drayton. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Grothe Street just before midnight Tuesday. Drayton was reported to have left his home just before 8 a.m., police say.

Drayton was walking in an unknown direction, JSO says. He has early signs of memory loss and walks with a cane, police say, and they are working to find him in order to make sure that he is safe.

Drayton is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair worn in small twists. He has a white beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, dark blue sweat pants with an orange and yellow stripe down the side and black shoes.