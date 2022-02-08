x
Jacksonville police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

Robert Sutherland is believed to have left his home in a black 2022 Toyota Corolla with Florida temporary tag DCP 7375.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to locate an elderly man reported missing from the Southside.

Officers were called to a report that 78-year-old Robert Sutherland was missing from his home at 6600 Jefferson Garden Court in Jacksonville at around 11 p.m. Monday. The person who called to make the report said Sutherland was last seen around 5 p.m.

Sutherland is believed to have left his home in a black 2022 Toyota Corolla with Florida temporary tag DCP 7375. He is reportedly showing early signs of dementia, according to JSO, and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Police are concerned for Sutherland's safety due to his age and reported medical conditions. It is possible that Sutherland may be in the Nassau County area, JSO said.

Sutherland is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket (witnesses did not know what color his pants or shoes were).

Anyone who sees Sutherland or who knows where he is located is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

