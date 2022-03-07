Jacksonville police searching for missing elderly Northside man with dementia, schizophrenia

Police said 82-year-old Cornelius Newman was reported missing after leaving his home near the intersection of Lem Turner Road and Rowe Avenue on foot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from an unrelated story.)

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing elderly Northside man considered endangered.

Police said 82-year-old Cornelius Newman was reported missing after leaving his home near the intersection of Lem Turner Road and Rowe Avenue on foot. Newman is reportedly diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia, JSO said, so police are trying to find him to try to make sure he is safe.

Newman is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with a gray colored hat.