Jacksonville police searching for 27-year-old woman reported missing from Southside

JSO says 27-year-old Teresa Gorczyca was last seen by family members just before 1 p.m. at her home at her home in the 4000 block of Kernan Boulevard South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to locate a woman reported missing from the Southside.

Officers were called to the area of 4000 Kernan Blvd. South on Sunday for reports of a missing person. She was identified as 27-year-old Teresa Janette Gorczyca, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Gorczyca was reportedly last seen by family members just before 1 p.m. at her home, the release says.

"Due to the circumstances involved in her disappearance, we are attempting to locate the victim to ascertain her safety," the sheriff's office said in the release.

Gorczyca is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and flowered sports bra, as seen in the picture below.