Jacksonville police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Police believe Honestie Griffin may be, or may have recently been, in the area of 5300 Arlington Expressway or the University Boulevard area as of Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

JSO says Honestie Neveah Griffin was reported missing Wednesday night. Police believe she may be, or may have recently been, in the area of 5300 Arlington Expressway or the University Boulevard area as of Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Sunbeam Road for a report of a missing child. The person who reported Honested missing said she was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and she has yet to return home.

There is an active search in progress at this time, JSO says.

Honestie is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.