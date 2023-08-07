Jacksonville police searching for two missing juvenile siblings

The two were last seen on foot in the Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road area around 7 p.m. on Friday. The siblings both live out-of-state.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two missing juvenile siblings who both live out of state.

JSO says an 11-year-old girl Angel Ja'Lahya Nixon and her 9-year-old brother, Kayden Marley Nixon, were spending time with family in Jacksonville and have been reported missing after leaving a residence on Jacksonville's westside.

The two were last seen on foot in the Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road area around 7 p.m. on Friday. Due to the children's ages and circumstances involved, police say they are seeking information in an effort to ascertain their safety.

Angel is described as being 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair in braids. She was last seen wearing a dark grey Mickey Mouse shirt and jean shorts.

Kayden is described as being 4 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair in a dreadlock hairstyle. He was last seen wearing an all brown shirt and shorts.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Angel and Kayden, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.