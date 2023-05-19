Jacksonville police looking for missing man last seen on the city's westside

Hubert Mignott, 94, went missing Friday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports he was last seen in the 6700 block of 103rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jacksonville's westside.

Hubert Mignott, 94, is reported to have been last seen near the 6700 block of 103rd Street, wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Mignott's family told the sheriff's office that the man is diagnosed with dementia and efforts to find him so far, have been unsuccessful.

Police are asking for assistance in finding him to ascertain his safety. Mignott is five feet and six inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.