Jacksonville police searching for missing 74-year-old man with dementia

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help Sunday locating a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.

Jerry Edward Wren was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Electra Drive South. Police efforts to locate Wren have so far been unsuccessful and police are trying to determine if he is safe.

Police said Wren was not wearing glasses and does not have any teeth and wasn't wearing dentures at the time of his disappearance.

He is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey-white hair. He was wearing an unknown colored tank top and grey sweatpants.