Jacksonville police search for suspect connected to Argyle Forest burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to a burglary in the Argyle Forest area on Wednesday, August 3. Officials are now seeking the suspect who is believed to be linked to the incident.
Surveillance video obtained from the 7000 block of Collins Road shows the suspect and his car, a silver GMC Envoy with stickers on the rear view window, police said.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the suspect in the photo. If you have any information about the incident, please call 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.