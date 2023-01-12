Jacksonville police search for person reportedly connected to home burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect connected to a residential burglary.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a home burglary was reported in the 7700 block of Hare Avenue. The person in the photo reportedly entered the victim's home before being confronted by the victim during the burglary, according to JSO.
If you have any information about the identify of the pictured suspect or the incident, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500. To submit at anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.