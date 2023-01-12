x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jacksonville police search for person reportedly connected to home burglary

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a home burglary was reported in the 7700 block of Hare Avenue.
Credit: JSO
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect connected to a residential burglary.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect connected to a residential burglary. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a home burglary was reported in the 7700 block of Hare Avenue. The person in the photo reportedly entered the victim's home before being confronted by the victim during the burglary, according to JSO. 

If you have any information about the identify of the pictured suspect or the incident, please contact JSO at  904-630-0500. To submit at anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: JSO
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect connected to a residential burglary.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Teacher of the Week: Ms. Jennifer Currie

Before You Leave, Check This Out