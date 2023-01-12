Jacksonville police search for person reportedly connected to home burglary

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a home burglary was reported in the 7700 block of Hare Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect connected to a residential burglary.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a home burglary was reported in the 7700 block of Hare Avenue. The person in the photo reportedly entered the victim's home before being confronted by the victim during the burglary, according to JSO.