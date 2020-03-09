Jacksonville mother and child located safe

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Simone Thompson and 6-month-old Legin Williams were found safe Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a mother and child reported missing, along with the child's father, have all been found safe Thursday morning. Police say a follow-up is continuing.

JSO thanked everyone who shared the information to help find 22-year-old Simone Thompson and her child.

#JSO has located all parties involved in the missing persons report - follow up continuing. Thanks to all for the RT's and getting the information out to our community. https://t.co/ZFL9ObSIMN pic.twitter.com/MSsrdPYrI9 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 3, 2020

Original story: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing mother and child from the Westside whose disappearance could involve foul play.

JSO says 22-year-old Simone Thompson and 6-month-old Legin Williams may be in a 2008 gold Buick with Florida tag LNE Z87, possibly in the company of 32-year-old Lucious Williams.

Police say they were called late Wednesday evening by a family member who said she last spoke to Thompson around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, and everything seemed normal. Since then, the family member told police Thompson failed to respond further.

Due to the circumstances involved, JSO says it is believed Thompson and the child may be in danger. Thompson lives in the 5700 block of Brannon Avenue, along with Williams and Legin.

Police say attempts to locate the three have been unsuccessful. The Buick was last seen in Clay County near U.S. 17 and Eldrige Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday, JSO says.

Thompson is described as a black female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police do not know what she was wearing.

Police are also searching for Lucious Williams, although they say he has not been reported missing at this time. Williams is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe he may have information relevant to locating Thompson and Legin.