Jacksonville police say they've been preparing for Florida-Georgia for months

With Florida Georgia being a huge event, JSO’s biggest reminder is to be safe and make wise decisions while attending nearby events.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been busy preparing for a college football game many folks have been looking forward to here on the First Coast.

The annual Florida-Georgia game draws hundreds of thousands to Jacksonville each year.

“We are geared up, we are ready, both on the public safety side, the city, and Florida Georgia," said Public information officer, Christian Hancock, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. "...We want people to come out and we want people to be safe."

Hancock says they will have a DUI Squad out. So drinking and driving won’t be your best bet.

“Pick a driver, people come in groups, have that sober driver and have a great time with the rest of them, but if not then use a ride-share," he says.

And if you're lost or need any additional help, Hancock recommends you check out the first aid and information stations.

“They are all around we’ve got one at the veterans wall, we’ve got them over at the fire museum, at the arena, so there’s about six or seven of them," he explains. "So if you need anything, phones charged or ask a question, those are available for that."