JSO: 28-year-old man in critical condition after being shot over 5 times in Arlington in broad daylight

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man's life is hanging in the balance as medical staff work to save his life after he was shot over five times in the Arlington area Monday.

Around 11:13 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say they responded to the Carolina Square Apartments located at 5959 Fort Caroline Road in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, they located a 28-year-old man who had been shot over five times while sitting in a vehicle. JSO says he was rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery where his current condition was last listed as critical.

JSO says they are not sure at this time if he will be OK.

Detectives are still on the scene. JSO says there has not been anyone taken into custody but they have been speaking with several witnesses.

Police do not believe there is a community threat at this time because they believe the suspect and victim may have known each other.

JSO says the victim was in the neighborhood visiting a family member when he was reportedly approached.

Earlier this month, another shooting took place at the same location. On May 2, officers were notified that a person was admitted into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, an adult male, stated he was in the 5900 block of Ft. Caroline Road when he was approached by two men. The suspects reportedly approached the victim and committed a robbery.

During the robbery, the victim told the police was shot. The victim drove to a nearby hospital and admitted himself for treatment.