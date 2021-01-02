Man expected to be OK following shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

When JSO arrived on the scene they found a man in his 20's suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is expected to be OK following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Monday morning.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Norde Drive W around 10:40 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

When JSO arrived on the scene they found a man in his 20's suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be OK.

Police say they performed a canvas of the area and were able to recover some items that could be considered evidence.

At this time, police say they cannot determine whether or not the shooting occurred within the apartment complex or at a different location.

A few blocks away, a separate shooting took place just hours before. At this time it's unclear if the two incidents are related.

If you have any information you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.