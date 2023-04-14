Police: Potential road rage incident leaves one in critical condition on Jacksonville's Westside

The victim reported seeing a vehicle driving erratically on the roadway. When he went to pass him, the man fired a gun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition Friday after a potential road rage incident on Jacksonville's Westside, police say.

Around 1 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a person shot near I-295 SB at Collins Road. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest area.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where, at last check, he was undergoing surgery.

Police say that the man told them that he saw a vehicle driving erratically on the roadway and when he went to pass him, the man shot at him.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white Acura sedan.