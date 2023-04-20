x
Jacksonville police respond to 'suspicious device', no one harmed

The device was determined to be a "flash bang style military training aid," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to a home in reference to a "reported suspicious device" on Thursday morning. 

Around 10 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 11400 block of Wingate Rd. N. after a device was found that looked like some kind of military ordnance. Investigators believe the device was left behind by a previous tenant, according to JSO.

The JSO Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the scene and safely removed the device. The device was determined to be a "flash bang style military training aid," according to police. 

Police ask that if you find a device that could be dangerous, evacuate the area and call law enforcement with a location and description. 

The device was found by an adult and no children were involved. Everyone was safe and unharmed, according to JSO.

