Jacksonville police remember sergeant who died in line of duty, adding his name to memorial wall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held its annual memorial ceremony at night to include a candlelight vigil.

This tradition, which dates back to 1840, is their of remembering the officers who died in the line of duty. Monday night's ceremony was a somber experience, with another policeman's name etched in stone.

Auxiliary Sergeant Louis "Lou" Livatino, died in 2021 from COVID-19 complications. During the ceremony, tiny blue lights appeared from the audience. The lights represented the families whose loved ones died in the line of duty.

City officials such as Sheriff Mike Williams, Mayor Lenny Curry and Congressman John Rutherford were in attendance.

Livatino was described by his colleagues as a great friend who was "always willing to do anything and everything for everyone." His brothers and sisters in blue said he was loyal, dedicated, generous and always friendly.

During the ceremony, Livatino's wife Sheryl, caressed his name that was embedded on the wall. The Jacksonville Sergeant lives on through the lives he touched.

"I just feel his presence," Sheryl Livatino said. "I feel like he's looking down and smiling."