Jacksonville police release new video of deadly officer-involved shooting from November

The sheriff’s office released portions of the body camera footage along with a pre-recorded interview with Sheriff TK Waters and an investigator.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Warning: Video may be distressing to some, viewer discretion is advised)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released new video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from November.

Officers killed Tyree Devon O’Neal, Jr. as he drove toward them, police say. JSO says they were trying to arrest him for his involvement in two other shootings last year that killed a woman

First Coast News did not have an opportunity to ask them questions as the video was recorded.