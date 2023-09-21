Woman found dead in pool at Mandarin apartment complex

JSO says at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the apartments and took the woman out the pool. When JFRD arrived, they pronounced her dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead Thursday morning after she was found in a pool at an apartment complex in Mandarin, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Ray Reeves says at approximately 6:45 a.m., patrol officers responded to the Woodlake Park Apartments, located at 9439 San Jose Blvd., in reference to the woman found in the apartment's pool. Upon arrival, officers found the unidentified woman in her mid-30s in the pool and took her out as first responders with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were en route to the scene.

JFRD pronounced the woman dead at the scene after performing life-saving measures. Reeves says there is no foul play suspected in relation to her death.

Reeves also says the woman was a resident of the apartment complex and was last seen Wednesday night in the same pool area of the complex. JSO says detectives are working on making "family notifications."

The incident is under an ongoing, active investigation.