Jacksonville Police officer rescues 18 orphaned ducklings

When Officer Median realized the 18 ducklings were orphans, he quickly sprang into action, taking the ducklings under his wing.



He contacted the Bird Emergency Aid & Kare Sanctuary (B.E.A.K.S.) who took in the baby ducks to ensure they will be taken care of until they are grown.



Thank you, Officer Medina, and the B.E.A.K.S. organization for going above and beyond for these ducklings!