Jacksonville police, national nonprofit discuss Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Sheriff Williams with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Human Trafficking Coalition hosted the annual Human Trafficking Awareness Month News Conference Tuesday.

The conference was held at 10 a.m. in the Drill Hall at the Police Memorial Building.

According to the Department of Defense, human trafficking is a crime in which force, fraud or coercion is used to compel a person to perform labor, services or commercial sex.

One in six endangered runaways reported in the U.S. are likely to become sex trafficking victims, according to the Department of Defense.

It affects all populations including adults, children, men, women, foreign nationals and U.S. citizens, and all economic classes.

The Defense Department continues to raise awareness and do its part to end this crime.