Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a crash on Thursday night, according to Jacksonville police.

Around 9 p.m., a motorcyclist was riding northbound on Ellis Road South. An SUV was also driving Southbound on Ellis Road. The two vehicles crashed into each other head on, according to JSO.

An adult man, who was driving the motorcycle, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and has cooperated with police as they investigate. The Traffic Homicide unit is working to determine the cause of the crash.