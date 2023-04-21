x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Jacksonville

An adult man, who was driving the motorcycle, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Police lights (Stock photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a crash on Thursday night, according to Jacksonville police.

Around 9 p.m., a motorcyclist was riding northbound on Ellis Road South. An SUV was also driving Southbound on Ellis Road. The two vehicles crashed into each other head on, according to JSO. 

An adult man, who was driving the motorcycle, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. 

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and has cooperated with police as they investigate. The Traffic Homicide unit is working to determine the cause of the crash. 

This crash marks the 54th traffic death in Duval County, this year. This is the 10th fatal crash involving a motorcycle. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Officials fighting brush fires in Bryceville, Hilliard

Before You Leave, Check This Out