Jacksonville police make arrest in 2019 Brentwood murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to a murder that took place back in 2019.

On October 17, 2019, patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 3400 North Pearl Street in reference to a ShotSpotter detection.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a deceased individual with multiple gunshot wounds.

Approximately 30 minutes later, officers were notified that another individual had arrived at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, which was determined to be related to the North Pearl Street incident.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigative efforts by JSO reportedly helped identify the shooter as Nehemiah Ford, 20.