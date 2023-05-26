JSO looking to identify individuals reportedly connected to armed robbery

Police say efforts to identify the suspects at this point have been unsuccessful and deputies are seeking assistance from the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a person who they say robbed a business in the San Jose area earlier this month.

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery in the 3600 block of Dupont Avenue near the intersection of St. Augustine Road.

Police say the individuals pictured below robbed the victim at gunpoint, demanding money and personal belongings.

JSO says following the crime, the suspects fled the scene on the pictured motorcycle. Detectives have determined the suspect motorcycle to be a Honda.

Anyone having information on the identity of either suspect or the motorcycle used during the incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.