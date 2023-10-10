Missing, endangered Jacksonville man found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Police have located Mr. Kirtsey. He is safe.
A man diagnosed with traumatic brain injury and suffering from severe mental illness is missing and police believe he's endangered. Jacksonville police are asking for help in locating Torin Kirtsey, 46. He walked away at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday from the 5000 block of University Boulevard, a JSO news release states. It's unknown why he walked away.
Kirtsey is described as 6 feet, 275 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black/gray shorts, and red sneakers. Anyone who may know Kirtsey's whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.