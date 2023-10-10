x
Missing, endangered Jacksonville man found safe

Police have located Torin Kirtsey. He was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of University Blvd. and was found after 11 a.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Police have located Mr. Kirtsey. He is safe.

Missing Endangered Adult - Please Share The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing adult...

A man diagnosed with traumatic brain injury and suffering from severe mental illness is missing and police believe he's endangered. Jacksonville police are asking for help in locating Torin Kirtsey, 46. He walked away at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday from the 5000 block of University Boulevard, a JSO news release states. It's unknown why he walked away. 

Kirtsey is described as 6 feet, 275 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black/gray shorts, and red sneakers. Anyone who may know Kirtsey's whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

