Jacksonville Beach Police looking for person in connection to check fraud

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is looking for a person who they believe fraudulently cashed two checks.

Police say the person pictured below entered two VyStar Credit Union branches located in Jacksonville Beach and Ponte Vedra Beach and cashed two checks using the victim’s account information.

The suspect has a tattoo on her left forearm near her elbow., police say.