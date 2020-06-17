Jacksonville police locate missing 93-year-old woman with dementia

JSO says efforts to locate her have been successful.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ***UPDATE: Willoween Lowe has been located safe. Thank you to all who took the time to share her photo and information.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 93-year-old woman with dementia last seen in the Arlington area.

According to police, Willoween Lowe was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the 8900 block of Hare Avenue.

JSO says efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful and they are attempting to locate her to ascertain her safety.

Lowe is 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds and has hazel eyes and silver hair. She was last seen possibly wearing white socks and black slippers

A notable characteristic is a birthmark near the top of her nose, police say.